See the winners: St. Jude Dream Home, secondary prizes announced

Weeks of anticipation ended with the grand moment Friday as a winner was picked for the 2018 St. Jude's Dream Home Giveaway.

The campaign sold out of all 8,000 tickets and raised a significant donation toward the hospital. Thanks to the support from ticket buyers, families will never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

This year the grand prize was a beautiful dream home from Fischer Homes located in Pierce Township. The four bedrooms, 2.5 bath home is valued at $450,000.

The grand prize winner is Tracey Tenney of Lebanon, Ohio.

But Tracey was not the only prize winner. These nine other lucky entrants also got a prize for their $100 ticket entry.

Turbo Deluxe Playset, courtesy of Recreation Outlet: Freda Sansone from Cincinnati, OH Early Bird prize, $2,500 Watsons gift card: William Meyer from West Chester, OH Bonus prize, 2018 Honda Civic, courtesy of Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers: Arthur Bender from West Chester, OH Brizo faucet package: Luke Hueber from West Chester, OH Bosch dishwasher: Bev Durkin from Fairfield, OH Weekend at Hotel Covington and Coppins: Bard Hoffman from Fairfield, OH Dry cleaning for a year, courtesy of Widmer’s: Clark Brownfield from Ft. Mitchell, KY $1,000 Shaw Floors gift card: Fred Bohanna from West Chester, OH Open House prize, $5,000 VISA gift card: Janet Sparks from Cincinnati, OH

The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home is the Yale Modern Farmhouse design by Fischer Homes. The home features a private study, stunning kitchen and morning room, cozy family room, and spacious owner’s suite.

The St. Jude Dream Home’s Modern Farmhouse exterior design is complemented with its interior including brushed metals, shiplap walls, farmhouse-inspired light fixtures, and more.

