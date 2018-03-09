State lawmaker Bible study touts president's 'righteousness'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Some Kentucky lawmakers are upset about a self-described Capitol chaplain's invitation to a Bible study in a government building about "Why the President is righteous and those against him are wicked."
The Courier Journal reports lawmakers received the invitation in their mailboxes with the topic, plus a cartoon of a man reading a newspaper and a woman asking "can I see the fake news section?" Democratic Rep. Mary Lou Marzian said the invitation "just increases the vitriolic discord."
Lee Watts, who wrote the invitation, said the Bible study was not about President Trump but about the Biblical character of Daniel. He said he wrote the invitation as a way to generate interest in the Bible study.
Marzian said it was inappropriate to market the Bible study that way.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A mother in North College Hill has filed a police report claiming her son was grabbed by a teacher during recess Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
A mother in North College Hill has filed a police report claiming her son was grabbed by a teacher during recess Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
An Over-The-Rhine property owner is reaching out to the community, hoping to raise $10,000 for his displaced tenants after a fire wrecked his apartment building and left them homeless.Full Story >
An Over-The-Rhine property owner is reaching out to the community, hoping to raise $10,000 for his displaced tenants after a fire wrecked his apartment building and left them homeless.Full Story >
With thousands expected to attend the First Four at the University of Dayton, law enforcement officials say the event could draw in human traffickers.Full Story >
With thousands expected to attend the First Four at the University of Dayton, law enforcement officials say the event could draw in human traffickers.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati president and general manager Jeff Berding continued his whirlwind tour of proposed soccer stadium sites this week.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati president and general manager Jeff Berding continued his whirlwind tour of proposed soccer stadium sites this week.Full Story >