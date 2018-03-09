Skyline to serve up 'green ways' for St. Patrick's Day - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Skyline to serve up 'green ways' for St. Patrick's Day

FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Skyline Chili customers can celebrate the "luck of the Irish" soon. (Photo: Skyline) Skyline Chili customers can celebrate the "luck of the Irish" soon. (Photo: Skyline)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Skyline Chili customers can celebrate the "luck of the Irish" soon when restaurants serve up green noodles.

The restaurant's 3-Ways, 4-Ways and 5-Ways will be served with the customers' choice of regular or green pasta Saturday, March 17. 

Green Ways will be available at participating stores on St. Patrick's Day 

Customers can find their local restaurant by visiting their website.  

