Skyline to serve up 'green ways' for St. Patrick's Day

Skyline Chili customers can celebrate the "luck of the Irish" soon. (Photo: Skyline)

Skyline Chili customers can celebrate the "luck of the Irish" soon when restaurants serve up green noodles.

The restaurant's 3-Ways, 4-Ways and 5-Ways will be served with the customers' choice of regular or green pasta Saturday, March 17.

Green Ways will be available at participating stores on St. Patrick's Day

Customers can find their local restaurant by visiting their website.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.