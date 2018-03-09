Source: Mayor asks city manager to resign or face 'smear campaign'

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, left, and City Manager Harry Black during a news conference in 2015 (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley asked the city manager to hand over his resignation Friday.

Harry Black has been managing Cincinnati since September 2014.

A city hall source says Cranley asked Black to resign or face a "smear campaign."

Black refused, the source says, and now council must decide the city's managers fate. It's not clear when Cincinnati's nine council members will vote on the resignation.

Cranley's resignation request comes one day after Black ousted Assistant Police Chief Dave Bailey – a decision that Cranley publicly opposed.

Cranley said he wished Bailey and Police Chief Eliot Isaac "could work this out."

Tensions flared with the unauthorized leak of an audit of Cincinnati police earlier this week. The audit revealed millions of dollars spent in overtime and found "intentional actions to maximize compensation" in the department.

Black was so upset about the leak, he called for federal prosecutors to investigate what he described as a "rogue element" that is corrupt in the police department in an effort to undermine the police chief's authority.

Black claimed some police employees don't want to work with him and Chief Isaac because they are black and accused them of "insubordination."

It's not clear who Black was talking about. He asked for Bailey's resignation two days after making the comments.

