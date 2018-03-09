Police: Girl who told students candy was laced arrested

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a female student at an Ohio high school where about 20 students reported feeling ill after eating candy she told them was "laced" has been arrested. Emergency crews had responded Wednesday to Perry High School, where at least five students were taken to a hospital for checks. Authorities in Stark County's Perry Township say analysis of the uneaten candy found none of it tainted.

Township police said Friday that a male student brought the candy to school and gave some to the female. Police said she gave some to others, telling them afterward that it was laced. The release didn't say whether she mentioned a specific substance.

The release says the girl caused "panic and anxiety" and was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

