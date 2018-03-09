Trump getting Washington military parade _ but no tanks

No. 8 UC erased a 13-point halftime deficit on Saturday to come back and beat Memphis 70-60 in the American Conference tournament semifinals.Full Story >
An 11-year-old girl is thanking a quick-thinking server at Buffalo Wings and Rings for saving her life last week. Katie Franklin was eating a mozzarella cheese stick at the restaurant on Ohio Pike when she started choking. Staff member Matt Szucsik saw the girl struggling and stepped into action, giving her the Heimlich maneuver until she was able to breathe. He says he had learned what to do through his years as a boy scout, but never thought he'd be the one coming to the res...Full Story >
Organizers are announcing the headliners for the 2018 Cincinnati Music Festival on Monday. The festival is planned for July 26-28 at Paul Brown Stadium.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
A puppy who was abused by her owner, is now fully recovered and looking for a forever home, said Joseph's Legacy.Full Story >
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsFull Story >
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseFull Story >
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsFull Story >
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksFull Story >
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanFull Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandFull Story >
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleFull Story >
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceFull Story >
Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-electionFull Story >
