Everybody stop what you're doing and gaze upon the wonder of these Cyclone Spongebob jerseys

These jerseys are quite something, aren't they? (Cyclones, Twitter)

On Friday, the Cincinnati Cyclones dressed up like Patrick from "Spongebob Squarepants" for their game against the Indy Fuel.

Yes, it was Nickelodeon Night in Indianapolis, and the Fuel dressed up like Spongebob himself.

*pirate voice* Aargh you ready, hockey fans?



SpongeBob vs. Patrick. Fuel vs. Cyclones. March 9. #NickelodeonNight pic.twitter.com/z1B2HVK1Hw — Indy Fuel (@IndyFuel) February 27, 2018

The real attraction here, to be sure, are these photos of the Cyclones getting ready to take the ice in the ECHL matchup:

Quite something, aren't they? Anyhow, that's about it. Just some very pink, very insane hockey jerseys. Thanks for reading. More can be seen below:

Unless you've been under a rock the past few weeks, you know that #CincyCyclones will be the best dressed team in the @ECHL tonight! We take on @IndyFuel at 7:35 for #NickelodeonNight



ARE YOU READY CYCLONES FANS....?!?! pic.twitter.com/29cp2UgNRU — Cincinnati Cyclones (@CincyCyclones) March 9, 2018

