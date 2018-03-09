Everybody stop what you're doing and gaze upon the wonder of the - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Everybody stop what you're doing and gaze upon the wonder of these Cyclone Spongebob jerseys

These jerseys are quite something, aren't they? (Cyclones, Twitter) These jerseys are quite something, aren't they? (Cyclones, Twitter)
On Friday, the Cincinnati Cyclones dressed up like Patrick from "Spongebob Squarepants" for their game against the Indy Fuel.

Yes, it was Nickelodeon Night in Indianapolis, and the Fuel dressed up like Spongebob himself.

The real attraction here, to be sure, are these photos of the Cyclones getting ready to take the ice in the ECHL matchup:

Quite something, aren't they? Anyhow, that's about it. Just some very pink, very insane hockey jerseys. Thanks for reading. More can be seen below:

