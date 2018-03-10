Man charged with biting trooper's ear to have treatment

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of biting off part of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper's ear has been found currently not competent to stand trial.
A judge in Lorain County this week ordered mental-health treatment for 44-year-old Cornelius Carey Jr. and set a September hearing to reassess his competency for trial.
Carey has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including assault and resisting arrest. A message was left for Carey's attorney Friday.
The Jan. 11 confrontation occurred after Trooper Lance Deshuk spotted Carey walking in the middle of road near LaGrange, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Cleveland.
Authorities say Carey became confrontational, hit Deshuk in the face and then bit him before Deshuk managed to subdue him.
