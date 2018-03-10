Thousands of golf balls recovered from historic Ohio lake

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - Thousands of golf balls have been discovered during a dredging project at the bottom of a lake at a northeast Ohio nature center.
WJW-TV reports the golf balls were recently discovered in Shaker Heights' Green Lake by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District while dredging the bottom to restore the lake's depth. Most of the balls appear to have come from nearby Shaker Heights Country Club, which is upstream from the lake.
The club's director says he was surprised by the number found. The dredged balls filled five 55-gallon (208-liter) drums. Director Drew Pierson says Doan Brook, which feeds the lake, is in play on 12 of the club's 18 holes.
Pierson says the club lost about 2,000 balls in 2014 in a flood that submerged the driving range.
Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
The Cincinnati NAACP, other civil rights groups, an organization that represents black officers and other African-American leaders including one councilman support City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
The Cincinnati NAACP, other civil rights groups, an organization that represents black officers and other African-American leaders including one councilman support City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
The Village of Cleves’ Chief Rick Jones walks FOX19Now through his officer's active shooter training, which he says is so important, especially after what's happened in Parkland, Florida.Full Story >
The Village of Cleves’ Chief Rick Jones walks FOX19Now through his officer's active shooter training, which he says is so important, especially after what's happened in Parkland, Florida.Full Story >
No. 8 UC erased a 13-point halftime deficit on Saturday to come back and beat Memphis 70-60 in the American Conference tournament semifinals.Full Story >
No. 8 UC erased a 13-point halftime deficit on Saturday to come back and beat Memphis 70-60 in the American Conference tournament semifinals.Full Story >
After missing out last season, fourth ranked Thomas More is heading back to the Final Four with a 72-57 win over No. 5 Hope College in the NCAA Division III sectional finals.Full Story >
After missing out last season, fourth ranked Thomas More is heading back to the Final Four with a 72-57 win over No. 5 Hope College in the NCAA Division III sectional finals.Full Story >