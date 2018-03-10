State gives more money for firefighter health protection

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's workers compensation agency is increasing its financial effort to help protect firefighters from carcinogens they face on the job.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation announced a new plan Tuesday that will provide $2.7 million in grants to fire departments.
The bureau awarded $2 million in grants earlier this fiscal year. Bureau officials received over 200 applications for new equipment, advanced gear and better fire stations.
Firefighters are exposed to toxic chemicals released into the air by burning buildings and vehicles. According to a National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health study, firefighters are twice as likely to get skin and testicular cancer and mesothelioma.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
The Cincinnati NAACP, other civil rights groups, an organization that represents black officers and other African-American leaders including one councilman support City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
The Cincinnati NAACP, other civil rights groups, an organization that represents black officers and other African-American leaders including one councilman support City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
The Village of Cleves’ Chief Rick Jones walks FOX19Now through his officer's active shooter training, which he says is so important, especially after what's happened in Parkland, Florida.Full Story >
The Village of Cleves’ Chief Rick Jones walks FOX19Now through his officer's active shooter training, which he says is so important, especially after what's happened in Parkland, Florida.Full Story >
No. 8 UC erased a 13-point halftime deficit on Saturday to come back and beat Memphis 70-60 in the American Conference tournament semifinals.Full Story >
No. 8 UC erased a 13-point halftime deficit on Saturday to come back and beat Memphis 70-60 in the American Conference tournament semifinals.Full Story >
After missing out last season, fourth ranked Thomas More is heading back to the Final Four with a 72-57 win over No. 5 Hope College in the NCAA Division III sectional finals.Full Story >
After missing out last season, fourth ranked Thomas More is heading back to the Final Four with a 72-57 win over No. 5 Hope College in the NCAA Division III sectional finals.Full Story >