Cedar Point Amusement Park looking to hire 5K workers

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - Cedar Point Amusement Park in northern Ohio will be holding job fairs to hire 5,000 people for the coming season.
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer reports the park will pay between $9.25 and $12.50 an hour for jobs that include ride operations, food and beverage, games, entertainment and maintenance.
Job fairs are planned for 4-7 p.m. March 22 and 2-5 p.m. April 8 at Castaway Bay in Sandusky. The park encourages applicants to first apply online. Employee benefits include on-site housing, free parking, free tickets for family and friends and discount merchandise.
The park opens for the season on Saturday, May 5.
Online: https://jobs.cedarfair.com/our-parks/cedar-point/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
