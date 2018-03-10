New director chosen for Dayton VA Medical Center

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced a new director for the Dayton VA Medical Center in southwest Ohio.
The VA on Friday said Jill Dietrich will oversee the medical center that serves more than 40,000 veterans annually. Officials said in a statement that Dietrich is the first woman to serve as director of the center.
She has served as associate director at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System in California since June 2015. From May 2017 to February 2018, she also served as acting deputy director and acting associate director at the Washington, DC VA Medical Center.
The Indiana native will begin her job within a few weeks. The center's chief of staff, Dr. Tom Hardy, has served as interim director since former director Glenn Costie retired last year.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
