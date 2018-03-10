Jeff Ruby: More than $100K raised for fallen Westerville officers

A fundraiser to benefit the families of the fallen Westerville officers raised more than $100,000, said officials with Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse.

The restaurant announced that the fundraising dinners were held on March 4 to benefit the families of Officers Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54.

The officers lost their life in the line of duty in February when they responded to a 911 hang-up call involving potential domestic abuse, police say. The two were fired upon when they arrived at the scene.

The restaurant said that each steakhouse in Columbus, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ky., and Nashville, Tenn. donated 100 percent of that night's sales to a fund set up for the officers.

“We feel fortunate to live and work in communities where we are protected by people of such selflessness and courage.” Jeff Ruby said. “We pride ourselves on caring for others and what these heroes did, giving their lives to keep us safe, it’s just the ultimate act of caring for others.”

The restaurant said that the Columbus location sold out in less than 48 hours after the announcement of the fundraiser in mid-February. Each of the other three location also sold out as well.

“This event was truly about the communities we’re blessed to represent,” Ruby said. “So many people stepped forward to help these great families and it was humbling to play a part in that. We can’t thank each of our guests enough for coming out to show their amazing support.”

Officer Joering left behind a wife and four daughters, and Officer Morelli had a wife and two children.

