Puppy thrown down stairs, beaten with a flashlight now looking for forever home

A puppy who was abused by her owner, is now fully recovered and looking for a forever home, said Joseph's Legacy.

The animal rescue said they believe Valhalla, a months-old lab mix, was beaten with a flashlight and thrown down the stairs after peeing in her owners room.

Joseph's Legacy shared a video of the playful pup doing well on their Facebook page announcing that she was ready to be adopted.

The incident with her owner left Valhally, or Vally as they call her, with a broken pelvis and leg, the rescue says.

UPDATE: Puppy thrown down stairs, beaten with flashlight recovering after surgery

Police say Stephen Collins, 19, was arrested and charged with cruelty to companion animals which is a felony.

The Monroe Family Pet Hospital also said that the pup suffered cigarette burns on her ears and head.

The medical staff say they placed a pin in her leg, while her pelvis, which they stitched up, was expected to heal on it's own.

A court date has not yet been set for Collins.

If you'd like to adopt Valhalla, you can fill out an application on Joseph's Legacy's website.