$114.5 million package for new voting machines considered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.
The Plain Dealer reports Sen. Frank LaRose, a Hudson Republican, presented the proposal Thursday. Lawmakers agree new machines are needed before the 2020 election yet funding for the overhaul remains an issue.
LaRose's plan calls for dividing money based on the number of registered voters each county has. Counties would be able to choose between electronic machines and lower-cost scanning equipment.
Both the County Commissioners Association of Ohio and Ohio Association of Election Officials support the plan.
LaRose is running for secretary of state. His Democratic opponent, Rep. Kathleen Clyde, of Kent, says the state should tap the capital budget bill for funding and that LaRose's plan is a political maneuver.
Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
The Cincinnati NAACP, other civil rights groups, an organization that represents black officers and other African-American leaders including one councilman support City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
The Cincinnati NAACP, other civil rights groups, an organization that represents black officers and other African-American leaders including one councilman support City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
The Village of Cleves’ Chief Rick Jones walks FOX19Now through his officer's active shooter training, which he says is so important, especially after what's happened in Parkland, Florida.Full Story >
The Village of Cleves’ Chief Rick Jones walks FOX19Now through his officer's active shooter training, which he says is so important, especially after what's happened in Parkland, Florida.Full Story >
No. 8 UC erased a 13-point halftime deficit on Saturday to come back and beat Memphis 70-60 in the American Conference tournament semifinals.Full Story >
No. 8 UC erased a 13-point halftime deficit on Saturday to come back and beat Memphis 70-60 in the American Conference tournament semifinals.Full Story >
After missing out last season, fourth ranked Thomas More is heading back to the Final Four with a 72-57 win over No. 5 Hope College in the NCAA Division III sectional finals.Full Story >
After missing out last season, fourth ranked Thomas More is heading back to the Final Four with a 72-57 win over No. 5 Hope College in the NCAA Division III sectional finals.Full Story >