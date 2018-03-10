Stormy Daniels calls Trump-related attention 'double-edged sword'

No. 8 UC erased a 13-point halftime deficit on Saturday to come back and beat Memphis 70-60 in the American Conference tournament semifinals.Full Story >
An 11-year-old girl is thanking a quick-thinking server at Buffalo Wings and Rings for saving her life last week. Katie Franklin was eating a mozzarella cheese stick at the restaurant on Ohio Pike when she started choking. Staff member Matt Szucsik saw the girl struggling and stepped into action, giving her the Heimlich maneuver until she was able to breathe. He says he had learned what to do through his years as a boy scout, but never thought he'd be the one coming to the res...Full Story >
Organizers are announcing the headliners for the 2018 Cincinnati Music Festival on Monday. The festival is planned for July 26-28 at Paul Brown Stadium.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
A puppy who was abused by her owner, is now fully recovered and looking for a forever home, said Joseph's Legacy.Full Story >
