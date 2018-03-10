Stormy Daniels calls Trump-related attention 'double-edged sword'

(CNN/RNN) – Stormy Daniels said in an interview with CNN the attention surrounding revelations about her past relationship with President Donald Trump has been a “double-edged sword.”

The porn star has sued Trump to get out of a nondisclosure agreement she signed before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, has claimed she had sex once with Trump, in 2006, while he was married to first lady Melania Trump. She also has said they continued to have a years-long friendship afterward.

Daniels spoke to CNN reporter Nick Valencia at a strip club in Florida where she was performing on Friday night. She said the ongoing saga has boosted her visibility and immediate career prospects.

“It’s sort of been a double-edged sword,” she said. “I’m getting more dance bookings. I used to dance once a month and now I’m dancing three or four times a month that’s been really great.”

She added, however, that it negatively impacted other things she was working on, including mainstream ventures.

“It’s sort of overshadowing a lot of the adult films I’m supposed to be promoting, and a lot of the mainstream projects that I was actively working on have been indefinitely put on hold.”

Weekend assignment: Stormy Daniels at her first show post newest lawsuit over the NDA and restraining order. Bigger story coming but here’s some clips of the convo w @CNNValencia https://t.co/Qb66mglY8s pic.twitter.com/pgjCVBYLql — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) March 10, 2018

She said she was taking in stride being one of the most spoken-about people in America, and all that it comes with.

“I’ve been in the adult business for 17 years, so to make it that long in that business you have to have a really tough skin, and so most of it rolls off my shoulders because it’s an opinion,” she said. “And so when someone says, ‘Hey, you’re a whore,’ I’m like, ‘That is ‘successful whore’ to you!’”

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, also went on CNN and said she had received 10 offers to pay the $1 million penalty if she broke the non-disclosure agreement. She was paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen in 2016 for her silence. Cohen has claimed Trump never knew about any of it, and used his own money for the deal.

Avenatti said she is not contemplating taking any of the offers, and Daniels told CNN money is not a pressing issue for her.

“I’m one of the most successful adult movie directors in the business,” she said. “I have a contract that’s been in place for several years and I actually just renegotiated, and got a new contract. The terms were already set before this stuff happened, and I got a raise, so I’m doing just fine.”

She also said it was “not true” that she was taking advantage of the situation, and wanted to dispel notions that she had only just begun stripping.

She said in that field she was “more in demand” but also was uncertain how she was going to be affected long-term.

As for her moment in the national spotlight, she said: “I think it’s pretty clear that with new developments come new interest.”

Copyright 2018 CNN with Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.