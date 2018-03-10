Wings and Rings server saves choking girl, 11

Buffalo Wings and Rings server Matt Szucsik used the Heimlich maneuver to save 11-year-old Katie Franklin from choking on a mozzarella cheese stick.

An 11-year-old girl is thanking a quick-thinking server at Buffalo Wings and Rings for saving her life last week.

Katie Franklin was eating a mozzarella cheese stick at the restaurant on Ohio Pike when she started choking.

Staff member Matt Szucsik saw the girl struggling and stepped into action, giving her the Heimlich maneuver until she was able to breathe.

He says he had learned what to do through his years as a boy scout, but never thought he'd be the one coming to the rescue.

"I never thought that I would be put in that situation where I'd be helping a girl out with the Heimlich maneuver, but I'm glad I knew how to do it and I was there to help," Szucsik said.

"He kept pushing on my stomach, and then I felt something come up, and then I just threw it up," Franklin said. "And then after, he said, 'Man, that's a long cheese stick!'"

Franklin says she'll be skipping the cheese sticks, at least for now.

