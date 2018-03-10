Cincinnati Music Festival headliner announcement set for Monday

Organizers are announcing the headliners for the 2018 Cincinnati Music Festival on Monday. The festival is planned for July 26-28 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Artist previously announced for this year’s festival include:Fantasia, Keith Sweat, Boyz II Men, The Roots, After 7, MC Lyte, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Vader.

City of Cincinnati and community leaders will also attend Monday’s headliner announcement and release the results of an economic impact study of the 2017 Cincinnati Music Festival by the UC Economics Center.

According to a statement by the organizers, the impact study of the will show that the Cincinnati Music Festival is the largest annual weekend driver of tourism in the Tri-State.

