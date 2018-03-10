UC trounces Memphis 70-60 for shot at AAC tourney title

No. 8 UC erased a 13-point halftime deficit on Saturday to come back and beat Memphis 70-60 in the American Conference tournament semifinals.

The top-seeded Bearcats outscored Memphis 41-18 in the final 20 minutes holding the Tigers to just five field goals.

After a scoreless performance on Friday, Jarron Cumberland had a game-high 18 points in the win. Gary Clark tossed in another double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Kyle Washington added 11 points.

UC (29-4) is one win away from matching last season’s total of 30 wins. The Bearcats will play for the AAC title on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. against the winner of Houston and Wichita State.