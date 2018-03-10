Police searching East Walnut Hills area for missing woman, 52, with schizophrenia

Dorothy Mayberry, 52, was reported missing by Cincinnati Police on Saturday after she walked away from a caretaker while attending a church service in East Walnut Hills.

Cincinnati Police is searching the East Walnut Hills area for a missing woman with schizophrenia.

Police say Dorothy Mayberry, 52, has been probated to Harmony Court in Bond Hill for long term care. She suffers from schizophrenia and Parkinson’s disease. She is without meds and is unable to care for herself.

On Saturday, Mayberry went with a caretaker to a church service at St Anthony of Padua, 2530 Victory Parkway, and walked away at about 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Police say she was wearing a peach pantsuit with a brown shirt underneath. She has no money, no identification and no cellphone, and she walks with a hunched over posture. She is 5-foot-2, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mayberry has knowledge of the Walnut Hills area because she lived there 30-40 years ago, police say, but she has no current ties there. She has not been out of her care facility alone in six years. Police believe she cannot ride the bus and has no friends or family.

Anyone who sees Mayberry is asked to call 911.

