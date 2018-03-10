OTR named one of country’s most promising food scenes

Whether it’s lunch or dinner, there’s lots of possibilities for dining and drinking in Over-The-Rhine and the neighborhood is getting noticed.

Food & Wine magazine claims OTR is home to one of the country’s most promising food scenes. In a recent article, Food & Wine touts everything from coffee shops to fine dining.

A short, now mostly appealing walk from most downtown hotels, the lower bit of Over-The-Rhine—that is to say, the part between Central Parkway and Liberty Street—is where you'll find much of what's new and noteworthy. This is also the part of the neighborhood most ready for primetime, and of the two thriving main drags in this section, Vine Street and Main Street, Main feels the most like the organic heart of the sort of neighborhood we all seem to want to be living in, nowadays

The magazine highlights several of the most frequented places to drink or dine like the Brown Bear Bakery, Quan Hapa, and Rhinegeist Brewery.