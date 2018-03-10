Get an inside look at Tri-State police active shooter training

It’s a story you only saw on FOX19Now, active shooter training in Cleves. The Village of Cleves’ Chief Rick Jones told us, he gets asked all the time, “how would local police respond to an active shooter situation? And are they prepared?”

Jones walked us through his officer's training, which he says is so important, especially after what's happened in Parkland, Florida.

The scenario was staged at Taylor High School, that an active shooter was inside, and you are the first and only officer responding. Could you handle it alone?

Jones showed us step by step how to squash the threat.

There's one goal, he said, for any officer involved in an active shooter situation.

"He gets in that door, finds the threat and he stops that threat," said Jones, who added, the Parkland, Florida incident laser focused their efforts, to learn new methods for his officers handling an active shooter.



"What I want them to get is confidence," said Jones.



And you only get that, he claims, by training intensely.

"I've just hired a new trainer for our department and we're getting the most modern training we can, and it's focusing on a single officer's response to a threat," said Jones.



That’s just one officer taking the call and taking action.

"He handles the threat,” said Jones. “He doesn't have to ask permission, he doesn't have to wait for a supervisor."



He invited other local police departments, the Sheriff's office and Miami Township Fire Department to train with them.

"They're going to be at this building at some point,” said Jones. “They don't have the everyday experience to know where the elementary is, where the high school is, where the cafeteria is."



The officers practice going room to room, looking for the threat.



"This handle is locked,” said Jones, trying to turn the doorknob on a classroom door. “So you're just going to keep going. You're going to come up here? This handle's locked. And keep going."

He got clear down the hall at Taylor High School.

"That officer shows up at the building,” said Jones. “He runs directly toward the threat."

In this case, he’s pre-set who’s waiting for the trainees at the end of the hall.

"We'll get down to there and one of those doors will be open and you'll have two bad guys in there," said Jones.

Near a bathroom, a man stumbles out, yelling for help. He guides the trainee through the bathroom door.



"Find the bad guy! Find the bad guy!,” he whispers intently, until the bad guy is shot and taken down.

"You need to determine who the bad guy is and put him down," said Jones after the split-second mock incident.

Jones told us, they do this kind of training three times a year, but did not want our cameras to show all of what they do, of course, so the bad guys don't know either.

As we saw with Parkland, and so many other active shooter situations, you never know when the worst day, will demand you being at your best.

