Thomas More women head back to the NCAA Division III Final Four

After missing out last season, fourth ranked Thomas More is heading back to the Final Four with a 72-57 win over No. 5 Hope College in the NCAA Division III sectional finals.

Madison Temple led all scorers with a game-high 25 points in the win for the Saints (30-1). Abby Owings, who owns the record for most points in TMC women’s basketball history, scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers. Taylor Jolly hit three from long distance and added 13 points.

The Saints will play No. 1 Amherst in the national semifinals on Friday, March 16, in Rochester, Minnesota.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.