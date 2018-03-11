Mimicking Trump, local officials use 'fake news' as a weapon

By RYAN J. FOLEY

Associated Press

President Trump's campaign to discredit the news media is spreading to officials at all levels of government. Many of them are echoing his use of the term "fake news" as a weapon against unflattering stories.

The term has become a signal to a politician's supporters to ignore legitimate reporting and as a smear of the press corps.

In Idaho, for example, a state lawmaker has urged her constituents to submit entries for her own "fake news awards."

The Kentucky governor tweeted #FAKENEWS to dismiss questions about his purchase of a home from a supporter.

Experts on the press and democracy say the cries of "fake news" could do long-term damage by sowing confusion and contempt for journalists. It also undermines the media's role as a watchdog on government and politicians.

