Mimicking Trump, local officials use 'fake news' as a weapon

By RYAN J. FOLEY
Associated Press
President Trump's campaign to discredit the news media is spreading to officials at all levels of government. Many of them are echoing his use of the term "fake news" as a weapon against unflattering stories.
The term has become a signal to a politician's supporters to ignore legitimate reporting and as a smear of the press corps.
In Idaho, for example, a state lawmaker has urged her constituents to submit entries for her own "fake news awards."
The Kentucky governor tweeted #FAKENEWS to dismiss questions about his purchase of a home from a supporter.
Experts on the press and democracy say the cries of "fake news" could do long-term damage by sowing confusion and contempt for journalists. It also undermines the media's role as a watchdog on government and politicians.
One of a package of stories marking Sunshine Week, an annual celebration of access to public information.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati Police are investigating a double homicide in Madisonville that happened early Sunday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating a double homicide in Madisonville that happened early Sunday morning.Full Story >
Frigid cold air is driving the morning low temperature down into the mid-20s.Full Story >
Frigid cold air is driving the morning low temperature down into the mid-20s.Full Story >
The Village of Cleves’ Chief Rick Jones walks FOX19Now through his officer's active shooter training, which he says is so important, especially after what's happened in Parkland, Florida.Full Story >
The Village of Cleves’ Chief Rick Jones walks FOX19Now through his officer's active shooter training, which he says is so important, especially after what's happened in Parkland, Florida.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
The Cincinnati NAACP, other civil rights groups, an organization that represents black officers and other African-American leaders including one councilman support City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
The Cincinnati NAACP, other civil rights groups, an organization that represents black officers and other African-American leaders including one councilman support City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >