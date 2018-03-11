1 killed when drivers open fire on each other - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) – A driver was killed in a shootout in the middle of a Georgia intersection that police say could have been caused by a case of road rage.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said when she pulled up to the stoplight Saturday afternoon, she heard something she wasn’t expecting: gunfire.

“Everything just happened so fast,” the witness said. “As I pulled up to the red light, we just heard a bunch of fires, gunshots. Bullets were coming from one car.”

Investigators say drivers opened fire on each other, killing one of them. It’s unclear who fired first, but police say the shooting could be a case of road rage.

The other driver was being interviewed by police.

Barbara Hamilton, who lives across the street from the scene, saw the commotion as she returned home. She says the shooting has her thinking twice about reacting to other drivers on the road while behind the wheel.

“You never know. You have to be careful about how you offend other people,” Hamilton said. 

Police have not yet released the name of the driver who died nor the name of the driver they are interviewing.

