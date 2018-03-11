1 killed when drivers open fire on each other

Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.Full Story >
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is warning the Syrian government not to use chemical weapons in its civil war.Full Story >
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.Full Story >
