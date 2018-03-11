Police investigating double homicide in Madisonville

Cincinnati Police are investigating a double homicide in Madisonville that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a home on Adelphi Avenue around 1 a.m.

Two men were found deceased at the home, police say. There's no word yet on their cause of death.

Police say they are interviewing suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved