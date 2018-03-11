Police investigating double homicide in Madisonville - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police investigating double homicide in Madisonville

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
MADISONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police are investigating a double homicide in Madisonville that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a home on Adelphi Avenue around 1 a.m.

Two men were found deceased at the home, police say. There's no word yet on their cause of death.

Police say they are interviewing suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

