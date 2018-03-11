Ohio Supreme Court to hear excessive court costs challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.

The issue before the court is whether judges should consider offenders' future ability to pay costs when they're asked to modify those expenses.

Lawyers for James Dunson says it will take him years to pay off the more than $6,000 in court costs assessed after his 2013 murder conviction.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office says nothing in state law requires judges to determine whether a prisoner has a present or future ability to pay court costs.

The Supreme Court on Friday scheduled oral arguments for April 24.

The case comes during a national debate over whether the imposition of fines, fees or bail is a tactic to simply raise money.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.