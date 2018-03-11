Ohio Supreme Court to hear Toledo traffic camera arguments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.
Cities have been challenging a state law they say undercuts camera enforcement and makes it too costly for cities to operate camera programs.
The court on Friday set oral arguments in Toledo's challenge of the law for April 24.
The high court has issued four rulings backing cities that use cameras to issue tickets for speeding and red-light violations.
Critics say the cameras are only boosting revenues for cities while violating motorists' rights. Cities say they increase traffic safety and allow police to focus on other crimes.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police and fire crews are on the scene of what they believe may be a drug lab.Full Story >
Cincinnati police and fire crews are on the scene of what they believe may be a drug lab.Full Story >
A young, northern Kentucky boy is safe and dry after a muddy Friday.Full Story >
A young, northern Kentucky boy is safe and dry after a muddy Friday.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police is searching the Walnut Hills area for a missing woman with schizophreniaFull Story >
Cincinnati Police is searching the Walnut Hills area for a missing woman with schizophreniaFull Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating a double homicide in Madisonville that happened early Sunday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating a double homicide in Madisonville that happened early Sunday morning.Full Story >
Frigid cold air is driving the morning low temperature down into the mid-20s.Full Story >
Frigid cold air is driving the morning low temperature down into the mid-20s.Full Story >