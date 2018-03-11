Blimp-loving collector donates memorabilia to Ohio college

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An airship aficionado's memorabilia collection documenting the history of lighter-than-air flight is headed to the hometown of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and birthplace of its iconic blimps.

The University of Akron is accepting 100 boxes of rare toys, books, photos and videos from New York City resident Alan Gross, who bills himself as "Airship Al."

The collection includes relics from the height of the airship age and miniature versions of Goodyear blimps.

Gross tells the Akron Beacon Journal his dirigible fascination began at age 13 when he watched a Goodyear blimp from the window of his Queens apartment during the 1964 New York World's Fair

Gross runs a consulting company catering to airship manufacturers and operators.

The university maintains historical archives of local industries to include lighter-than-air flight.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

