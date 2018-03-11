Police, fire investigating reports of a drug lab - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police, fire investigating reports of a drug lab

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
File File
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police and fire crews are on the scene of what they believe may be a drug lab.

Police were called to a hotel at 617 Vine Street to investigate what was reported to them as a drug lab.

Police say the investigators on the scene are specifically trained to evaluate the items found at the hotel to determine if it is a drug manufacturing operation.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly