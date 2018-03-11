Crosses hung from Kentucky billboard advertising gun show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Seventeen crosses with the names and ages of the victims killed in last month's Florida school massacre were hung from a Kentucky billboard advertising a gun show.
The Courier Journal reports it's unclear who placed the white crosses on the front edge of the billboard advertising the gun show that occurred at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville in late February. The billboard along Interstate 65 shows a man holding two guns.
A spokeswoman for billboard owner Outfront Media said Sunday the crosses would be removed.
A Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people. A 19-year-old former student at the school mixed in with the fleeing mass and left the school before being arrested more than an hour later.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
