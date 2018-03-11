Ohio brewery packaging 2 million cans of drinking water for Red Cross

MillerCoors Brewery in Trenton, Ohio is packaging more than 2 million cans of water for the American Red Cross

As the saying goes, it's better to be safe than sorry. That seems to be the mantra for a brewery in Ohio.

MillerCoors Brewery in Trenton is packing more than two million cans of drinking water over the next three years for the American Red Cross, the organization said.

This effort is part of a national partnership which goes toward helping people impacted by disasters, said the Red Cross.

There's no specific disaster the brewery is packaging the clean water for currently, their effort will keep the cans of water on hand for future needs.

“The Trenton Brewery was proud to be selected to produce canned water for humanitarian relief,” says Denise Quinn, Trenton Brewery Plant Manager. “Participating in the community as a true partner is the right thing to do, especially when there's a disaster that affects our friends, neighbors and family members from having safe drinking water to consume.”

The water canned at the MillerCoors Brewery is being made available during disasters like house fires, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes, and wildfires. Requesting relief agencies receive the shipments to ensure that clean water is provided to people in need, said the Red Cross.

“Providing clean water during a disaster is one of the most urgent and important needs,” says Patricia Smitson, CEO of the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region of the American Red Cross. “Often drinking water becomes contaminated or inaccessible after a disaster, but the basic human need for water doesn’t diminish. Having these cans of clean water provided by MillerCoors allows the Red Cross to meet the basic humanitarian needs of those impacted by a disaster during a very critical time.”

