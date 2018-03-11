NKY Officer rescues young boy trapped in mud

A young, northern Kentucky boy is safe and dry after a muddy Friday.

The Fort Wright Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they received a call about a boy trapped in the mud up to his waist.

The boy was stuck in the creek in the Nature Park, police said.

When Officer Keller arrived, he found the boy and pulled him out, police said.

The police department said no one was injured, just a little dirty.

