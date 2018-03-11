Trenton police seek thief who stole ATM from laundry, tanning business

Police are asking for help in finding a man who took an ATM from a Trenton business early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video captured images of a white suspect entering the Leisure Laundry & Tanning located at 705 E. State St.

The suspect had on a black coat, black mask, blue jeans, grey shoes and purple medical gloves. He spray painted the security cameras before stealing the ATM machine, police said.

If you know the identity of the suspect, you are asked to contact Detective Gill with the Trenton Police Department at 513-428-0129.

