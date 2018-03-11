UK wins 4th straight SEC Tournament championship

Kentucky is the SEC Tournament champion – again.
UK beat Tennessee 77-72 Sunday in St. Louis to win a fourth straight conference tournament title and the program’s 31st overall.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Kentucky with 29 points. Kevin Knox added 18 and Wenyen Gabriel scored 12.
UK made seven three-pointers against Tennessee after making 12 in the Wildcats’ win over Alabama in the SEC semifinals.
UK improves to 24-10 and has seemingly improved its NCAA Tournament seed drastically with a hot finish to the season.
