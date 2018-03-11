It's Selection Sunday for UC, XU and UK

One of the most exciting weeks of the sports calendar starts with Selection Sunday.



This is the night the best teams in the country learn who and where they’ll play in the NCAA Tournament.



Xavier is projected to be a No. 1 seed for the first time in school history. The regular season champions of the Big East, Xavier has never made a Final Four, but seems poised to make a deep tournament run after returning most of the players from last season’s Elite Eight appearance.

#Xavier gets 1-seed for first time in school history (per Ernie Johnson). @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 11, 2018

UC is projected to be a No. 2 seed and got the good draw. The outright champions of the American Athletic Conference, the Bearcats are one of the nation’s elite defensive teams. UC will play in Nashville on Friday against 15-seed Georgia State.

UC 2-seed in Nashville on Friday against 15-seed Georgia State. @fox19 #Bearcats — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 11, 2018





Kentucky, champions of the SEC Tournament a fourth consecutive season, have improved their seeding with a hot finish to the season. Kentucky is a five seed playing on Thursday in Boise vs. Davidson.





The surprising Ohio State Buckeyes are projected to be a five seed.



The NCAA Tournament begins with play in games in Dayton on Tuesday night. The first full day of games begins Thursday.

