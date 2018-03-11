Crosses hung from Kentucky billboard advertising gun show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Seventeen crosses with the names and ages of the victims killed in last month's Florida school massacre have been hung from a Kentucky billboard advertising a gun show.

The Courier Journal reports it's unclear who placed the white crosses on the front edge of the billboard advertising the gun show that occurred at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville in late February. The billboard along Interstate 65 shows a man holding two guns.

A spokeswoman for billboard owner Outfront Media said Sunday the crosses would be removed.

The Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people. A 19-year-old former student has been charged in the shootings.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

