Church of Scientology readies to launch a TV Network

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Church of Scientology is about to get its own television channel starting Monday.

A Twitter handle, website and app for Scientology TV appeared Sunday posting updates to hype the network's availability on DIRECTV, AppleTV, Roku, fireTV, Chromecast, iTunes and Google Play.

A tweet Sunday from the ScientologyTV account says, "It's time for us to tell our story."

Scientology has been the subject of a handful of high-profile projects investigating its alleged abuses of former members including Leah Remini's A&E docuseries "Scientology and the Aftermath" and Alex Gibney's Emmy-winning documentary, "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief."

The website scientology.tv says the Scientology Network will debut on at 8 p.m. eastern on Monday although it was not made clear what kind of programming the network will feature.

