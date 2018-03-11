UC wins American Conference Tournament

Gary Clark made a free throw with three seconds remaining to break a 55-55 tie and Cincinnati hung on to beat Houston to win the American Conference Tournament championship.

With the game tied at 55, Clark pulled down a defensive rebound and was fouled in the process. The AAC player of the year missed the first foul shot, but made the second. Houston turned the ball over in their attempt to run the ball up the court and take a game-winning shot.

“You got to live for these,” said Clark after the game. “Every night from this point on, anything can happen in March.”

Clark finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. UC enters the NCAA Tournament with 30 wins.

