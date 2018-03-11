NCAA announces field for men's basketball tourney

Sunday, March 11 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-03-11 23:00:51 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, and his players accept their trophies after beating Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Sunday, March 11, 2018, in St. Lo...
The Southeastern Conference's push to improve in men's basketball finally has paid off in record fashion.Full Story >
Sunday, March 11 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-11 21:40:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Davidson guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson (3) drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Washington.
There will be a couple of major differences about the NCAA Tournament selection show.Full Story >
Sunday, March 11 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-03-11 23:21:23 GMT
(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Virginia coach Tony Bennett walks off the floor with one of the nets after Virginia defeated North Carolina 71-63 in an NCAA college basketball game for the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament title Saturday, March 10,...
Top overall NCAA seed Virginia headlines the South Region bracket in the pursuit for an elusive Final Four.Full Story >
Sunday, March 11 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-03-11 23:10:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Virginia guard Kyle Guy drives against North Carolina guard Andrew Platek (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament title Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New...
Sunday, March 11 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-11 19:41:01 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Kentucky's Hamidou Diallo (3) reaches for a rebound with Tennessee's Admiral Schofield, top right, and Grant Williams, bottom right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Southeastern Con...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points to lead Kentucky to its fourth straight Southeastern Conference Tournament championship with a 77-72 win over No. 13 Tennessee.Full Story >
(RNN) - All the conference tournaments have ended. Now it's time for the big dance.
Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.
A'ja Wilson and Allisha Gray both had double-doubles and the Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs 67-55 to win the NCAA women's championship in an all-Southeastern Conference matchup of first-time finalists Sunday night.
