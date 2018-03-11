NCAA announces field for men's basketball tourney

(RNN) - All the conference tournaments have ended. Now it's time for the big dance.

Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

The day we've all been waiting for...#SELECTIONSUNDAY IS HERE! pic.twitter.com/9oqQ1sbEb6 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 11, 2018

The 32 automatic qualifiers have already been determined.

Automatic qualifiers:

UMBC Cincinnati Davidson Virginia Lipscomb Villanova Kansas Montana Radford Michigan Cal State Fullerton Charleston Marshall Wright State Penn Iona Buffalo North Carolina Central Loyola-Chicago San Diego State LIU Brooklyn Murray State Arizona Bucknell Kentucky UNCG Stephen F. Austin Texas Southern South Dakota St. Georgia State Gonzaga New Mexico State

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee released the rest of the field with at-large bids Sunday night.

At-large bid

Alabama Arizona State Arkansas Auburn Butler Clemson Creighton Duke Florida Florida State Houston Kansas State Miami Michigan State Missouri North Carolina State Nevada North Carolina Ohio State Oklahoma Providence Purdue Rhode Island Seaton Hall St. Bonaventure Syracuse TCU Tennessee Texas Texas A&M Texas Tech. UCLA Virginia Tech West Virginia Wichita State Xavier

The First Four round will take place in Dayton, OH on March 13 and 14.

Rounds 1 and 2 will take place from March 15 - 18 in the following cities:

Pittsburgh, PA

Wichita, KS

Dallas, TX

Boise, ID

Charlotte, NC

Detroit. MI

Nashville, TN

San Diego, CA

The regional round begins on March 23 and will run through March 25. Those games will be played in Omaha, NE, Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Boston, MA.

San Antonio, TX, will host the Final Four and title game. The Final Four will take place on March 31 and the championship game will be on April 2.

