NCAA announces field for men's basketball tourney

(RNN) - All the conference tournaments have ended. Now it's time for the big dance.

Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

The 32 automatic qualifiers have already been determined.

Automatic qualifiers:

  1. UMBC
  2. Cincinnati
  3. Davidson
  4. Virginia
  5. Lipscomb
  6. Villanova
  7. Kansas
  8. Montana
  9. Radford
  10. Michigan
  11. Cal State Fullerton
  12. Charleston
  13. Marshall
  14. Wright State
  15. Penn
  16. Iona
  17. Buffalo
  18. North Carolina Central
  19. Loyola-Chicago
  20. San Diego State
  21. LIU Brooklyn
  22. Murray State
  23. Arizona
  24. Bucknell
  25. Kentucky
  26. UNCG
  27. Stephen F. Austin
  28. Texas Southern
  29. South Dakota St.
  30. Georgia State
  31. Gonzaga
  32. New Mexico State

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee released the rest of the field with at-large bids Sunday night.

At-large bid

  1. Alabama
  2. Arizona State
  3. Arkansas
  4. Auburn
  5. Butler
  6. Clemson
  7. Creighton
  8. Duke
  9. Florida
  10. Florida State
  11. Houston
  12. Kansas State
  13. Miami
  14. Michigan State
  15. Missouri
  16. North Carolina State
  17. Nevada
  18. North Carolina
  19. Ohio State
  20. Oklahoma
  21. Providence
  22. Purdue
  23. Rhode Island
  24. Seaton Hall
  25. St. Bonaventure
  26. Syracuse
  27. TCU
  28. Tennessee
  29. Texas
  30. Texas A&M
  31. Texas Tech.
  32. UCLA
  33. Virginia Tech
  34. West Virginia
  35. Wichita State
  36. Xavier

The First Four round will take place in Dayton, OH on March 13 and 14.

Rounds 1 and 2 will take place from March 15 - 18 in the following cities:

  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Wichita, KS
  • Dallas, TX
  • Boise, ID
  • Charlotte, NC
  • Detroit. MI
  • Nashville, TN
  • San Diego, CA

The regional round begins on March 23 and will run through March 25. Those games will be played in Omaha, NE, Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Boston, MA.

San Antonio, TX, will host the Final Four and title game. The Final Four will take place on March 31 and the championship game will be on April 2.

