Eggs, embryos possibly damaged at California clinic

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A San Francisco fertility clinic says thousands of frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged after a liquid nitrogen failure in a storage tank.
Dr. Carl Herbert, president of Pacific Fertility Clinic, told the Washington Post on Sunday that officials have informed some 400 patients of the failure that occurred March 4.
Herbert says the clinic's staff thawed a few eggs and found they remain viable. He says they have not checked any of the embryos.
A call to the clinic from The Associated Press seeking further details was not immediately returned Sunday.
It's the second such failure at a U.S. clinic in a matter of days. Last week, an Ohio hospital said more than 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged due to a refrigerator malfunction.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Frigid cold air is driving the morning low temperature down into the mid-20s.Full Story >
Frigid cold air is driving the morning low temperature down into the mid-20s.Full Story >
Cincinnati District 1 Police are looking for three suspects who may have been involved in a West End shooting SundayFull Story >
Cincinnati District 1 Police are looking for three suspects who may have been involved in a West End shooting SundayFull Story >
Cincinnati Councilman PG Sittenfeld published a thread on Twitter on Sunday in support of city manager Harry Black. Black reportedly has been asked to resign by Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.Full Story >
Cincinnati Councilman PG Sittenfeld published a thread on Twitter on Sunday in support of city manager Harry Black. Black reportedly has been asked to resign by Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.Full Story >
Gary Clark made a free throw with three seconds remaining to break a 55-55 tie and hung on to beat Houston to win the American Conference Tournament championship. With the game tied at 55, Clark pulled down a defensive rebound and was fouled in the process. The AAC player of the year missed the first foul shot, but made the second. Houston turned the ball over in their attempt to run the ball up the court and take a game-winning shot. “You got to li...Full Story >
Gary Clark made a free throw with three seconds remaining to break a 55-55 tie and hung on to beat Houston to win the American Conference Tournament championship. With the game tied at 55, Clark pulled down a defensive rebound and was fouled in the process. The AAC player of the year missed the first foul shot, but madFull Story >
The Village of Cleves’ Chief Rick Jones walks FOX19Now through his officer's active shooter training, which he says is so important, especially after what's happened in Parkland, Florida.Full Story >
The Village of Cleves’ Chief Rick Jones walks FOX19Now through his officer's active shooter training, which he says is so important, especially after what's happened in Parkland, Florida.Full Story >