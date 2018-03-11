Council member tweets support for embattled city manager

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black wants federal officials to investigate a "rogue element" in the police department. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Cincinnati Councilman PG Sittenfeld published a thread on Twitter on Sunday in support of city manager Harry Black.

Black reportedly has been asked to resign by Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in the wake of the city manager's decision to terminate Executive Assistant Police Chief David Bailey last week.

Sources: Mayor asks city manager resign

Sittenfeld urged city residents not to overreact in a series of tweets calling the positions of police chief and city manager "difficult jobs." He also expressed support for Police Chief Eliot Isaac.

The positions of Police Chief and City Manager are difficult, complicated jobs; our current Chief and Manager do them well, and they have my support. — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) March 11, 2018

Let’s all take a deep breath and do what our fellow citizens expect us to do: avoid unnecessary fighting, be respectful of all constituents, and work together to move our city forward. https://t.co/PTYosjZV4u — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) March 11, 2018

I'm more than willing to bring all interested and concerned individuals and groups together to work toward a productive resolution. https://t.co/hIpHwHnXKO — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) March 11, 2018

Lastly, we are fortunate to live in a city which is almost equally caucasian and people of color. We must be certain that respect and opportunity are also equal. https://t.co/n0d3fPGJee — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) March 11, 2018

Sittenfeld's tweets come a day after several black leaders, including Councilman Wendell Young, put out a joint statement in support of Black and Eliot.

Black leaders back city manager

The city manager has the authority to fire the police chief and second-in-command.

Cranley, on the other hand, does not have the power to push out the city manager. That takes a majority of council.

It is not clear when or even if Cincinnati's nine council members will vote on the resignation.

Stay with FOX19 NOW as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.