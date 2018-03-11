Council member tweets support for embattled city manager - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Council member tweets support for embattled city manager

P. G. Sittenfeld (FOX19 NOW/file) P. G. Sittenfeld (FOX19 NOW/file)
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black wants federal officials to investigate a "rogue element" in the police department. (FOX19 NOW/file) Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black wants federal officials to investigate a "rogue element" in the police department. (FOX19 NOW/file)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Councilman PG Sittenfeld published a thread on Twitter on Sunday in support of city manager Harry Black.

Black reportedly has been asked to resign by Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in the wake of the city manager's decision to terminate Executive Assistant Police Chief David Bailey last week.

Sittenfeld urged city residents not to overreact in a series of tweets calling the positions of police chief and city manager "difficult jobs." He also expressed support for Police Chief Eliot Isaac.

Sittenfeld's tweets come a day after several black leaders, including Councilman Wendell Young, put out a joint statement in support of Black and Eliot.

The city manager has the authority to fire the police chief and second-in-command.

Cranley, on the other hand, does not have the power to push out the city manager. That takes a majority of council.

It is not clear when or even if Cincinnati's nine council members will vote on the resignation.

