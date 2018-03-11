Police investigate West End shooting, search for 3 suspects

Cincinnati District 1 Police are looking for three suspects who may have been involved in a West End shooting Sunday.

A spokesperson said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Ezzard Charles Drive. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have released information about two of the three suspects they are trying to find.

One is a black male with dark skin who was wearing an all-red outfit. Another, the one believed to have fired the weapon, is a black male of light complexion who was wearing a black Adidas jacket.

No description was given for a third suspect.

The suspects were last seen on foot in the area, police say.

Stay with FOX19 as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.