2 killed, 3 critically injured in NYC helicopter crash

Frigid cold air is driving the morning low temperature down into the mid-20s.Full Story >
Cincinnati District 1 Police are looking for three suspects who may have been involved in a West End shooting SundayFull Story >
Cincinnati Councilman PG Sittenfeld published a thread on Twitter on Sunday in support of city manager Harry Black. Black reportedly has been asked to resign by Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.Full Story >
Gary Clark made a free throw with three seconds remaining to break a 55-55 tie and hung on to beat Houston to win the American Conference Tournament championship. With the game tied at 55, Clark pulled down a defensive rebound and was fouled in the process. The AAC player of the year missed the first foul shot, but made the second. Houston turned the ball over in their attempt to run the ball up the court and take a game-winning shot. “You got to li...Full Story >
The Village of Cleves’ Chief Rick Jones walks FOX19Now through his officer's active shooter training, which he says is so important, especially after what's happened in Parkland, Florida.Full Story >
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsFull Story >
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseFull Story >
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsFull Story >
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksFull Story >
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanFull Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandFull Story >
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleFull Story >
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceFull Story >
Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-electionFull Story >
