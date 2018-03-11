Warren Buffett offers employees $1M for perfect bracket

Warren Buffett offers $1 million or $2 million for life to employee who can picks a perfect March Madness bracket. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Billionaire Warren Buffett is offering a huge annual prize for his March Madness bracket challenge.

Buffet says an employee at his company, Berkshire Hathaway, will get $1 million a year for life if they come up with the perfect bracket.

But Buffett's not stopping there. He told CNBC that if a team from his home state of Nebraska wins the national title, he'll up the prize to $2 million.

Berkshire Hathaway employees don't have to get the perfect bracket to bring home some extra cash. Buffet gives $100,000 to whoever can keep their bracket intact the longest.

He first held the bracket competition in 2014 with a grand prize of $1 billion.

No one won.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.