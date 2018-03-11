Warren Buffett offers employees $1M for perfect bracket

A'ja Wilson and Allisha Gray both had double-doubles and the Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs 67-55 to win the NCAA women's championship in an all-Southeastern Conference matchup of first-time finalists Sunday night.Full Story >
North Carolina, winners of 32 games, beat the 37-1 Gonzaga Bulldogs for the men's basketball tile.Full Story >
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.Full Story >
March Madness will provide a three-week break from the troubling headlines that have consumed college basketball. All four of the tournament's No. 1 seeds - Virginia, Villanova, Kansas, Xavier - have been caught up in allegations of rule-breaking.Full Story >
Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.Full Story >
