WATCH: Driver flees from crash as witnesses chase him

MIAMI (WPLG/CNN) – As the driver of an SUV tried to leave the scene of a crash, other drivers attempted to pull him from his vehicle then wreaked havoc on the SUV itself.

Cell phone video captured the intense moments after an SUV crashed into several cars Sunday morning in Miami.

Even though the SUV was damaged in the crash, its driver put the car in reverse and began moving away from the scene.

"That is crazy. You have a crash, you stop," said witness Anthony Jimenez, who drove by after the incident took place.

Multiple drivers can be seen in the video trying to stop the SUV from leaving. They attempt to pull the man from his vehicle, and one even screams, “Don’t move.”

Once the driver gets further from the crash, one man pulls off his door handle and another driver gets out of his van with a sledgehammer and breaks every window on the SUV.

Jimenez says the man with the sledgehammer may have gone too far.

"I’ll call the cops and I’ll try to chase him down, but to pull out a hammer…" Jimenez said.

After the attack, the SUV can be seeing driving away.

Despite the man’s attempt to flee, police say he was ultimately found and taken into custody. They say there were no injuries to any of the drivers involved.

Police say they do not encourage drivers to try and stop someone from leaving the scene of a crash. Instead, they urge people to call police with a description of the vehicle.

