Fort Campbell unit getting new commander this week

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - A new commander will be taking over a Fort Campbell unit this week.

Col. Daniel J. Duncan will take command of the 52nd Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) from Col. Mark R. Faria during a ceremony on Wednesday. The change of command will take place at the parade field at Fort Campbell, which straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

The post said Faria led the group's headquarters on a nine-month deployment to Kuwait, where his unit developed an operations center. He served 15 months as the group commander. Faria will move to the 101st Airborne Division as rear-detachment chief of staff.

Duncan's last assignment was with the 101st Airborne as the division's deputy chief of staff.

