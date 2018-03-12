Fort Campbell unit getting new commander this week

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - A new commander will be taking over a Fort Campbell unit this week.
Col. Daniel J. Duncan will take command of the 52nd Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) from Col. Mark R. Faria during a ceremony on Wednesday. The change of command will take place at the parade field at Fort Campbell, which straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.
The post said Faria led the group's headquarters on a nine-month deployment to Kuwait, where his unit developed an operations center. He served 15 months as the group commander. Faria will move to the 101st Airborne Division as rear-detachment chief of staff.
Duncan's last assignment was with the 101st Airborne as the division's deputy chief of staff.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
