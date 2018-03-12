Kentucky road crews starting fight against weeds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - It's a sign of spring in Kentucky - crews are being mobilized across the state to control the spread of weeds along state highways.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will begin treating for noxious and nuisance weeds this month to control their spread along state highway rights of way. The cabinet says it targets Johnson grass, giant foxtail, Canada thistle, kudzu and other weeds.

Left uncontrolled, noxious weeds can grow so large that they interfere with a driver's line of vision on highways. They can also damage pavement and embankments and clog ditches, causing drainage problems. Noxious weeds often invade and destroy the roadside turf grass, leaving these areas vulnerable to erosion.

