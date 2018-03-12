Babysitter charged with abusing 3-year-old girl family says is ' - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Babysitter charged with abusing 3-year-old girl family says is 'brain dead.'

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Jessica Schmidt
Lindsay Partin (Provided by the Butler County Sheriff's Office) Lindsay Partin (Provided by the Butler County Sheriff's Office)
HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.

Lindsay Partin, 35, of Hanover Township, is scheduled to face a Butler County judge at 9 a.m. Monday on charges of felonious assault and endangering children, jail officials said.

She has been held without bond at the county jail since she was booked in about 1:15 p.m. Friday, one day after the toddler she was babysitting, Hannah Wesche, was taken from her Shank Road residence to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Doctors have told the family the toddler is brain dead, her father, Jason Wesche, said Sunday.

The family is now making arrangements for the girl's passing, he said.

Sheriff's officials have not released details on exactly when the alleged abuse occurred, or to what extent, but Jones said the abuse was continuing.  

FOX19 NOW will cover the arraignment and continue to update this story on air and online.

