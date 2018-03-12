Babysitter charged with abusing 3-year-old girl family says is 'brain dead.'

A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.

Lindsay Partin, 35, of Hanover Township, is scheduled to face a Butler County judge at 9 a.m. Monday on charges of felonious assault and endangering children, jail officials said.

She has been held without bond at the county jail since she was booked in about 1:15 p.m. Friday, one day after the toddler she was babysitting, Hannah Wesche, was taken from her Shank Road residence to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Doctors have told the family the toddler is brain dead, her father, Jason Wesche, said Sunday.

The family is now making arrangements for the girl's passing, he said.

Sheriff's officials have not released details on exactly when the alleged abuse occurred, or to what extent, but Jones said the abuse was continuing.

