Babysitter charged with abusing 3-year-old girl family says is 'brain dead.'

The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.Full Story >
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.Full Story >
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.Full Story >
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.Full Story >
Only the pilot was able to escape the Sunday night crash after the aircraft flipped upside down in the water, officials said.Full Story >
Only the pilot was able to escape the Sunday night crash after the aircraft flipped upside down in the water, officials said.Full Story >
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.Full Story >
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.Full Story >
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.Full Story >
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.Full Story >